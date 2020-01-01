﻿
English
 |  Login 
< Flats and Slab

Local CRC prices in Turkey approach $1,000/mt ex-works

Re-rollers in Turkey have remained bullish and have once again raised their local prices for cold rolled coils (CRC).

This content is only available to subscribers. Try for free by filling in the form.
Already registered? Log in

Free Trial Application

Personal Info

By pressing the Submit Now button, you confirm that you have read and agree to the Preliminary Information Form.