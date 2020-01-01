﻿
English
 |  Login 
< Flats and Slab

Local Chinese HRC prices up $27/mt in 2 days, indications in Vietnam still rising

Prices for HRC in the Asian market have ended the week with another hike.

This content is only available to subscribers. Try for free by filling in the form.
Already registered? Log in

Free Trial Application

Personal Info

By pressing the Submit Now button, you confirm that you have read and agree to the Preliminary Information Form.