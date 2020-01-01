﻿
English
 |  Login 
< Flats and Slab

Japanese HRC exporters target above $900/mt, allocation limited

Most major Japanese mills have provided just a limited hot rolled coil (HRC) allocation for the spot export market in March.

This content is only available to subscribers. Try for free by filling in the form.
Already registered? Log in

Free Trial Application

By pressing the Submit Now button, you confirm that you have read and agree to the Preliminary Information Form.