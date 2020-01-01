﻿
English
 |  Login 
< Flats and Slab

Indian HRC exporters improve prices in sales to Asia and EU

Indian HRC exporters have been successful in improving realizations by $10/mt in Asia and by around $15/mt minimum in sales in the EU region.

This content is only available to subscribers. Try for free by filling in the form.
Already registered? Log in

Free Trial Application

By pressing the Submit Now button, you confirm that you have read and agree to the Preliminary Information Form.