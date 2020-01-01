﻿
English
 | Login 
< Flats and Slab

Indian HDG exporters push up prices amid renewed buying from EU

Indian hot dip galvanized (HDG) coil exporters have been able to improve price realizations amid improved bookings from the EU markets.

This content is only available to subscribers. Try for free by filling in the form.
Already registered? Log in

Free Trial Application

By pressing the Submit Now button, you confirm that you have read and agree to the Preliminary Information Form.