﻿
English
 | Login 
< Flats and Slab

Indian CRC prices fall due to supply side pressure, lower than expected auto sector demand

Local Indian cold rolled coil (CRC) traded prices lost ground during the past week, falling by up to INR 2000/mt ($27/mt).

This content is only available to subscribers. Try for free by filling in the form.
Already registered? Log in

Free Trial Application

By pressing the Submit Now button, you confirm that you have read and agree to the Preliminary Information Form.