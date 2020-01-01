﻿
English
 | Login 
< Flats and Slab

Import slab prices set to rise in Turkey as HRC prices still high

Import slab prices in Turkey are mostly expected to rise in the coming deals.

This content is only available to subscribers. Try for free by filling in the form.
Already registered? Log in

Free Trial Application

By pressing the Submit Now button, you confirm that you have read and agree to the Preliminary Information Form.