﻿
English
 | Login 
< Flats and Slab

Import HRC prices down in Turkey due to increased pressure

Hot rolled coil (HRC) prices remain under pressure in Turkey due to the low activity of buyers, slower exports, and the pre-holiday mood.

This content is only available to subscribers. Try for free by filling in the form.
Already registered? Log in

Free Trial Application

By pressing the Submit Now button, you confirm that you have read and agree to the Preliminary Information Form.