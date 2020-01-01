﻿
English
 |  Login 
< Flats and Slab

HRC pricing firm in Turkey despite weaker scrap prices

Hot rolled coil (HRC) pricing in Turkey has been firm this week, driven by some serious restrictions in available allocation.

This content is only available to subscribers. Try for free by filling in the form.
Already registered? Log in

Free Trial Application

By pressing the Submit Now button, you confirm that you have read and agree to the Preliminary Information Form.