﻿
English
 |  Login 
< Flats and Slab

HRC offers in Turkey hit $700/mt ex-works, import slab prices surge

Local hot rolled coil (HRC) prices in Turkey have hit a new high in two upward steps this week.

This content is only available to subscribers. Try for free by filling in the form.
Already registered? Log in

Free Trial Application

Personal Info

By pressing the Submit Now button, you confirm that you have read and agree to the Preliminary Information Form.