﻿
English
 |  Login 
< Flats and Slab

HRC exports from Turkey challenging despite expected aggravation of shortage issue in EU

Contrary to the local Turkish market where prices are firm and demand is so far sufficient, Turkey’s exports of hot rolled coil have been challenging.

This content is only available to subscribers. Try for free by filling in the form.
Already registered? Log in

Free Trial Application

By pressing the Submit Now button, you confirm that you have read and agree to the Preliminary Information Form.