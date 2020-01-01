﻿
English
HRC deal prices in Vietnam exceed $950/mt CFR, $1,000/mt CFR expected

Prices for import HRC in the Vietnamese market have continued to increase, adding another $15/mt and exceeding the $950/mt CFR mark.

