﻿
English
 | Login 
< Flats and Slab

Hoa Phat cuts local HRC prices in Vietnam below $800/mt CFR

The second-largest HRC producer in Vietnam, Hoa Phat Group, has announced its new prices for the local market, cutting them ...

This content is only available to subscribers. Try for free by filling in the form.
Already registered? Log in

Free Trial Application

By pressing the Submit Now button, you confirm that you have read and agree to the Preliminary Information Form.