﻿
English
 | Login 
< Flats and Slab

Fresh HRC bookings in Pakistan at higher prices

Pakistani re-rollers have continued to accept higher prices for hot rolled coil (HRC), though with some degree of caution.

This content is only available to subscribers. Try for free by filling in the form.
Already registered? Log in

Free Trial Application

By pressing the Submit Now button, you confirm that you have read and agree to the Preliminary Information Form.