﻿
English
 |  Login 
< Flats and Slab

Ex-India HDG prices up further, deals limited by low inventories at sellers

Indian hot dip galvanized (HDG) coil exporters have continued to push up prices, increasing them by $10/mt during the past week.

This content is only available to subscribers. Try for free by filling in the form.
Already registered? Log in

Free Trial Application

Personal Info

By pressing the Submit Now button, you confirm that you have read and agree to the Preliminary Information Form.