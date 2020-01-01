﻿
English
 |  Login 
< Flats and Slab

Ex-CIS slab prices surge, allocation limited

Steel slab prices from the CIS have increased compared to mid-February levels with the support of stronger scrap prices.

This content is only available to subscribers. Try for free by filling in the form.
Already registered? Log in

Free Trial Application

By pressing the Submit Now button, you confirm that you have read and agree to the Preliminary Information Form.