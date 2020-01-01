﻿
English
 | Login 
< Flats and Slab

Ex-China stainless steel prices remain stable

As of April 13 ex-China stainless steel coil export prices are at $2,350-2,400/mt FOB, moving sideways compared to that recorded on April 6.

This content is only available to subscribers. Try for free by filling in the form.
Already registered? Log in

Free Trial Application

By pressing the Submit Now button, you confirm that you have read and agree to the Preliminary Information Form.