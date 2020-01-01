﻿
English
 |  Login 
< Flats and Slab

Chinese mills, unwilling to export, hike HDG offers despite low demand

Ex-China hot dip galvanized (HDG) offer prices have moved up sharply in the past week.

This content is only available to subscribers. Try for free by filling in the form.
Already registered? Log in

Free Trial Application

By pressing the Submit Now button, you confirm that you have read and agree to the Preliminary Information Form.