﻿
English
 | Login 
< Flats and Slab

Chinese HRC exporters bullish as supply concerns give strong support

Ex-China HRC offer prices moved up sharply in the past week following the uptrend in the previous week amid the rises in local prices and HRC futures.

This content is only available to subscribers. Try for free by filling in the form.
Already registered? Log in

Free Trial Application

By pressing the Submit Now button, you confirm that you have read and agree to the Preliminary Information Form.