﻿
English
 |  Login 
< Flats and Slab

Buyers’ resistance mounts in local Indian HRC market, prices down

Trading activity in the local Indian hot rolled coil (HRC) market has taken a significant hit during the past week.

This content is only available to subscribers. Try for free by filling in the form.
Already registered? Log in

Free Trial Application

By pressing the Submit Now button, you confirm that you have read and agree to the Preliminary Information Form.