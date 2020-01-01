﻿
English
 | Login 
< Flats and Slab

Brazilian slab exporter increases target price for August shipments

Brazilian slab producers have closed most of their exports to the US at $950/mt, FOB conditions for the shipment in July, a local ...

This content is only available to subscribers. Try for free by filling in the form.
Already registered? Log in

Free Trial Application

By pressing the Submit Now button, you confirm that you have read and agree to the Preliminary Information Form.