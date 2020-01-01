﻿
English
 |  Login 
< Flats and Slab

Brazilian HDG exports offers stable

The reference price for the export from Brazil of hot dipped galvanized products (HDG) is $900/mt, stable over the last two ...

This content is only available to subscribers. Try for free by filling in the form.
Already registered? Log in

Free Trial Application

Personal Info

By pressing the Submit Now button, you confirm that you have read and agree to the Preliminary Information Form.