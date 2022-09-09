﻿
English
Zekelman Industries to start operations at new Illinois plant in Jan 2023

Friday, 09 September 2022
       

US-based steel pipe manufacturer Zekelman Industries has announced that it is nearing completion of its newest state-of-the-art plant constructed in Illinois to produce a wide range of galvanized tubular products. Full operations are set to commence in January 2023.

The plant has four in-line galvanizing tube mills with annual capacity to exceed 300,000 mt and an automated hot dip galvanizing line capable of annual production in excess of 100,000 mt.

While initial production has already started at two of the high-speed in-line galvanizing mills, the company will be working through the end of this year to complete installation and commissioning.


Tags: Pipe Galvanized Flats Tubular US North America Steelmaking 

