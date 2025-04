Hebei Province-based Chinese steelmaker Xinxing Ductile Iron Pipes Co., Ltd. (Xinxing Ductile Iron Pipes) has announced that it registered an operating revenue of RMB 36.194 billion ($5.0 billion) in 2024, down 16.32 percent year on year.

In the given year, Xinxing Ductile Iron Pipes posted a net profit of RMB 167 million ($23.2 million), down 87.6 percent year on year.