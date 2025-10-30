 |  Login 
Xinxing Ductile Iron Pipes sees 44.67 percent rise in net profit in Jan-Sept 2025

Thursday, 30 October 2025 09:39:11 (GMT+3)   |   Shanghai

Hebei Province-based Chinese steelmaker Xinxing Ductile Iron Pipes Co., Ltd.  (Xinxing Ductile Iron Pipes) has announced that it registered an operating revenue of RMB 27.183 billion ($3.8 billion) in the January-September period this year, up 0.38 percent year on year. In the given period, Xinxing Ductile Iron Pipes posted a net profit of RMB 699 million ($98.5 million), up 44.67 percent year on year.

In the July-September period this year, Xinxing Ductile Iron Pipes registered an operating revenue of RMB 9.455 billion ($1.3 billion), up 13.25 percent year on year, while posted a net profit of RMB 296 million ($41.7 million), up 430.36 percent year on year. 


Tags: China Southeast Asia Steelmaking 

