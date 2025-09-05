 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > Xining...

Xining Special Steel posts net loss of RMB 235 million for H1 2025

Friday, 05 September 2025 09:36:37 (GMT+3)   |   Shanghai

Qinghai Province-based Chinese steelmaker Xining Special Steel Co., Ltd. (Xining Special Steel) has announced that it registered an operating revenue of RMB 2.886 billion ($0.4 billion) in the January-June period this year, up 7.0 percent year on year, while it posted a net loss of RMB 235 million ($33.1 million), compared to a net loss of RMB 294 million recorded in the same period last year.


Tags: China Southeast Asia Steelmaking 

Similar articles

MOC: Average rebar price in China down 0.3 percent in August 25-31, 2025

05 Sep | Steel News

Steel sector PMI in Hebei falls to 55.5 percent in August 2025

05 Sep | Steel News

Local Chinese stainless steel prices mostly move up

04 Sep | Flats and Slab

Iron ore price in China keeps rising slowly despite weak steel market conditions

04 Sep | Scrap & Raw Materials

Ex-China HDG offers move sideways

04 Sep | Flats and Slab

Major steel and raw material futures prices in China – September 4, 2025 

04 Sep | Longs and Billet

CPCA: China’s passenger vehicle retail sales up 3% in August 2025

04 Sep | Steel News

Stocks of main finished steel products in China up 4.7 percent in late Aug 2025

04 Sep | Steel News

NBS: Local Chinese rebar prices down 1.3 percent in late August 2025

04 Sep | Steel News

Ex-Asia billet market lacks drivers, only small correction in China, deals in SE Asia stable at low levels

03 Sep | Longs and Billet