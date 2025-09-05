Xining Special Steel posts net loss of RMB 235 million for H1 2025

Friday, 05 September 2025 09:36:37 (GMT+3)

Qinghai Province-based Chinese steelmaker Xining Special Steel Co., Ltd. (Xining Special Steel) has announced that it registered an operating revenue of RMB 2.886 billion ($0.4 billion) in the January-June period this year, up 7.0 percent year on year, while it posted a net loss of RMB 235 million ($33.1 million), compared to a net loss of RMB 294 million recorded in the same period last year.

