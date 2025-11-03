MOC: Average rebar price in China up 0.1 percent in Oct 20-26

China's Ministry of Commerce (MOC) has announced that during the October 20-26 period this year the average finished steel price in China fluctuated within a limited range.

In the given period, the average prices of both rebar and hot rolled steel strip rose by 0.1 percent, while the average prices of welded steel pipe and common steel medium plate declined by 0.5 percent and 0.3 percent week on week, respectively.

In the same period, the average prices of coking coal and thermal coal increased by 1.0 percent and 0.9 percent, respectively, while the average price of smoke-free lump coal decreased by 0.2 percent week on week.