 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > China’s...

China’s steel sector PMI increases to 49.2 percent in October

Monday, 03 November 2025 09:56:40 (GMT+3)   |   Shanghai

In October this year, the purchasing managers index (PMI) for the Chinese steel sector was at 49.2 percent, 1.5 percentage points higher than that recorded in September this year, as announced by the China Steel Logistics Committee (CSLC), which is part of the China Federation of Logistics and Purchasing (CFLP).

Moreover, in October, the new order index stood at 47.6 percent, 2.4 percentage points higher than in September.

The improved demand from overseas markets in October exerted a positive impact on the new export order index, which stood at 54.3 percent, 7.4 percentage points higher than in September, reaching its highest level in 20 months.

In October, the production index for the Chinese steel sector stood at 49.8 percent, 4.1 percentage points higher than in September.

In October, the finished steel inventory index stood at 51.7 percent, down 2.3 percentage points from September.

In October, the raw material purchase volume index stood at 48.8 percent, up 0.3 percentage points from September.

Demand for finished steel will improve in the first part of November, while it is expected to weaken in the latter part of the month as the weather gets colder. At the same time, production activities will slow down, reducing the outputs of finished steel and bolstering prices to a certain degree. It is expected that finished steel prices may edge up first in November before softening later in the month.


Tags: China Southeast Asia Steelmaking Baosteel  

Similar articles

Baosteel adjusts capacity target to over 80 million mt for 2026-30

04 Nov | Steel News

MOC: Average rebar price in China up 0.1 percent in Oct 20-26

03 Nov | Steel News

Baosteel posts net profit of RMB 7.959 billion for Jan-Sept 2025

31 Oct | Steel News

Shanxi Coking Coal’s net profit decreases by 49.62 percent in Jan-Sept 2025

31 Oct | Steel News

Wujin Stainless Steel Pipe’s net profit down 49.14 percent in Jan-Sept 2025

31 Oct | Steel News

Baosteel at IREPAS: Long-term demand outlook solid despite short-term disruptions

29 Sep | Steel News

Baosteel raises local HRC prices by RMB 200/mt for September

12 Aug | Flats and Slab

Ex-China HRC offers decline despite slight domestic price rebound

10 Jun | Flats and Slab

Baosteel: China’s hot rolled steel demand in Q3 to remain slack, to rebound in Q4

30 Aug | Steel News

Baosteel cuts local HRC prices by RMB 200/mt for June

11 May | Flats and Slab