Shanxi Coking Coal’s net profit decreases by 49.62 percent in Jan-Sept 2025

Friday, 31 October 2025 09:46:27 (GMT+3)   |   Shanghai

Major Chinese coking coal producer Shanxi Coking Coal Energy Group Co., Ltd has announced an operating revenue of RMB 9.122 billion ($1.3 billion) in the July-September period this year, down 20.84 percent year on year, while posting a net profit of RMB 420 million ($59.2 million), down 52.24 percent year on year.

In the January-September period, Shanxi Coking Coal Energy Group registered an operating revenue of RMB 27.175 billion ($3.8 billion), down 17.88 percent year on year, while posted a net profit of RMB 1.434 billion ($0.2 billion), down 49.62 percent year on year. 


