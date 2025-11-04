 |  Login 
NBS: Local Chinese rebar prices up 0.4 percent in late October 2025

Tuesday, 04 November 2025 09:57:28 (GMT+3)   |   Shanghai

In late October (October 21-31) this year, the average price in China of 20 mm HRB 400E rebar increased by RMB 11.8/mt ($1.7/mt) or 0.4 percent to RMB 3,122.3/mt ($440/mt), compared to the price in mid-October (October 11-20), as announced by China’s National Bureau of Statistics.

In the given period, the average price of wire rod increased by 0.5 percent, while the average prices of medium steel plate, hot rolled coil (HRC), seamless steel pipes and angles decreased by 0.6 percent, 0.2 percent, 0.2 percent and 0.1 percent, respectively, all compared to mid-October.


