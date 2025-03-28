Xinghua Golden Bridge’s high-end welding project to start trial production in May

The Jiangsu Province-based Xinghua Golden Bridge Intelligent Production Project for high-end welding materials will start trial production in May this year, as announced by Golden Bridge Welding Materials Group.

Tianjin-based Golden Bridge Welding Materials Group Co., Ltd. has invested RMB 1.5 billion ($0.2 billion) in the project, the company being the largest comprehensive enterprise specialized in the research and production of welding materials. The production line in question will have an annual output of 300,000 mt of solid wire and 100,000 mt of flux-cored wire. After the completion of the project, it will become the largest production base for special welding wire in eastern China.