Wuhan Iron and Steel modernizes hot strip mill No. 2 with SMS Group

Chinese steel producer Wuhan Iron & Steel Co., Ltd. (WISCO), part of the China Baowu Steel Group, has successfully launched production at its modernized Hot Strip Mill No. 2 (HSM No. 2) in Wuhan. The extensive upgrade, carried out by German-based SMS group, marks a significant step toward boosting WISCO’s efficiency, product quality, and technological competitiveness in the global steel market.

The Hot Strip Mill No. 2, originally supplied by SMS group in 2003, has undergone a comprehensive modernization under a lifecycle partnership agreement. This collaboration ensures that the mill remains state-of-the-art, continuously enhancing both production efficiency and output quality.

Key technical specifications

Mill type: 2,250 mm hot strip mill

Annual capacity: 4.8 million metric tons

Product dimensions: thickness 1.2–25.4 mm, width 700–2,130 mm

Main components: reheating furnaces, slab sizing press (handling slabs 230–250 mm thick, 800–2,150 mm wide), two-high and four-high roughing mills, and a seven-stand finishing mill

Modernization scope

As part of the upgrade, SMS group focused on automation improvements to optimize performance and meet WISCO’s evolving objectives. Key actions included:

Replacement of contour and flatness control system for better precision

Installation of new rolling stands

The modernization significantly enhances WISCO’s ability to produce a wider range of high-quality steel grades, strengthening its market competitiveness.