WTO sets up panel regarding China’s AD duty on ex-Japan stainless steel

Wednesday, 29 September 2021 12:19:20 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Japan has announced that the World Trade Organization (WTO) on September 27 established a panel for dispute settlement regarding China’s measure imposing antidumping duties (AD) on stainless steel products from Japan, following Japan’s request.

On August 19, Japan had requested the establishment of a panel.

On June 11 this year, Japan had requested trade dispute consultations with China under the WTO agreement. Japan and China held consultations on July 19. These consultations failed to settle the dispute.

In July 2019, China started imposing antidumping duties on stainless steel products imported from Japan, South Korea, Indonesia and the EU, claiming that its domestic industry was being injured by the dumped imports of such products.


