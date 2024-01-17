﻿
English
Wire rod consumption in Mexico up 8.6 percent in November

Wednesday, 17 January 2024 00:39:45 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego
       

Apparent consumption of wire rod in Mexico in November increased 8.6 percent, year-over-year, to 239,000 metric tons (mt), according to data from the Mexican Chamber of the Iron and Steel Industry (Canacero) reviewed by SteelOrbis. Production also increased in November, up 2.2 percent to 230,000 mt.

In the accumulated period of January to November, wire rod consumption decreased 0.8 percent compared to the same period in 2022, totaling 2.45 million mt. Production decreased 13.3 percent to 2.32 million mt.

Information from the Ministry of Economy shows that the wire rod market in Mexico is dominated by DeAcero with 51 percent of the total production capacity in the country, Ternium with 18 percent, ArcelorMittal 16 percent, the steel company Talleres y Aceros (Tyasa ) 6 percent, Grupo Acerero 5 percent and Simec 4 percent.


