﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

Wire rod consumption in Mexico increases 6.5 percent in January

Thursday, 28 March 2024 21:59:40 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego
       

Apparent consumption of wire rod in Mexico increased 6.5 percent in January, year-over-year, to 230,000 metric tons (mt), according to data from the Mexican Chamber of the Iron and Steel Industry (Canacero) reviewed by SteelOrbis.

In contrast, production decreased 3.6 percent to 214,000 mt, the second consecutive annual decline. In the last 12 months, production decreased 10 times.

Exports increased 10.6 percent or 3,000 mt for a total of 27,000 mt. The import of wire rod is not on the Canacero list of the 10 most imported.


Tags: Wire Rod Longs Mexico North America 

Similar articles

US domestic wire rod prices still soft

28 Mar | Longs and Billet

Import longs offers in Romania now attractive, local prices stable

28 Mar | Longs and Billet

UAE-based ESA cuts wire rod prices for April despite better demand

28 Mar | Longs and Billet

Asian wire rod market tumbles amid pessimism in China

28 Mar | Longs and Billet

Turkey seeks to raise rebar export offers, demand mostly seen locally

27 Mar | Longs and Billet

Japanese crude steel output down 3.8 percent in February from January

27 Mar | Steel News

Saudi Arabia’s Hadeed keeps local longs prices stable again for April

26 Mar | Longs and Billet

Local Turkish official domestic wire rod prices follow diverse trends

26 Mar | Longs and Billet

Iskenderun-based Turkish mill issues its longs prices

26 Mar | Longs and Billet

Some EU flat steel import quotas about to be exhausted near end of period

26 Mar | Steel News