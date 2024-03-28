Wire rod consumption in Mexico increases 6.5 percent in January

Thursday, 28 March 2024 21:59:40 (GMT+3) | San Diego

Apparent consumption of wire rod in Mexico increased 6.5 percent in January, year-over-year, to 230,000 metric tons (mt), according to data from the Mexican Chamber of the Iron and Steel Industry (Canacero) reviewed by SteelOrbis.

In contrast, production decreased 3.6 percent to 214,000 mt, the second consecutive annual decline. In the last 12 months, production decreased 10 times.

Exports increased 10.6 percent or 3,000 mt for a total of 27,000 mt. The import of wire rod is not on the Canacero list of the 10 most imported.