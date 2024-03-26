Whirlpool to invest $65 million in new plant in Mexico

Tuesday, 26 March 2024 22:51:42 (GMT+3) | San Diego

Home appliance manufacturer Whirlpool will invest $65 million in the expansion of its plants in Mexico, now in the central city of Celaya, in the Mexican state of Guanajuato.

“Whirlpool, a leader in household appliances, begins the expansion of its plant in Celaya with the laying of the first stone, strengthening the local economy and generating jobs,” published the Secretariat of Economic Development of the government of Guanajuato on its X account (formerly Twitter).

With an investment of $65 million, the expansion of the Celaya plant will be built to produce stoves, compact refrigerators and semi-automatic washing machines. The expansion of the plant will cover an area of 29 hectares.

Whirlpool also has three production plants in the northern city of Apodaca, Nuevo León where they mainly manufacture refrigerators, washing machines and other supplies. 59 miles southwest of there is the city of Ramos Arizpe, Coahuila where they produce duplex refrigerators. Apodaca is 157 miles south of the border city of Laredo, Texas.

In addition, the company in Mexico has six distribution centers and two technology centers in Mexico. All with a payroll of around 10,500 workers. With the expansion in Celaya, the company will hire another 550 people.