Voestalpine to invest to expand galvanizing lines at Linz plant

Austrian steelmaker Voestalpine AG has announced that it will invest almost €100 million in expanding its hot dip galvanizing lines at its Linz plant to be able to meet the growing demand for high-quality high-strength steel in the future.

With the investment, the company will be able to further increase the production of zinc-coated and uncoated cold rolled strip products. Investing in the line will make it possible in the future to produce all major steel grades that are mainly used in the premium automotive industry and have to meet the most stringent quality requirements.

The modernization, which will start in August with the hot dip galvanizing line No.4, is expected to be completed in 2027.