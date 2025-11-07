 |  Login 
Vietnam’s steel imports up 33.5 percent in October 2025 from September

Friday, 07 November 2025 16:09:19 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

In September this year, Vietnam’s steel imports amounted to 1.52 million mt, up 33.5 percent compared to September, while its scrap imports were recorded at 564,236 mt, up 6.9 percent compared to the same month, according to the data published by Vietnam’s General Department of Customs.

In the first ten months of the year, Vietnam’s steel imports decreased by 13.5 percent year on year to 12.72 million mt, while its scrap import shipments amounted to 5.14 million mt in the given period, up by 32.6 percent year on year.

Vietnam’s main scrap import sources

Country    October (mt) Y-o-y change (%) January-October (mt) Y-o-y change (%)
Japan    310,358 63.7 2,750,878 38.5
Australia    30,716 3.4 277,575 0.3
US    76,629 78.6 647,709 55.6
Hong Kong    21,673 -37.7  309,927 -35.6

Vietnam’s main steel import sources

Country    October (mt) Y-o-y change (%) January-October (mt) Y-o-y change (%)
China    1,030,007 -44.3 7,484,643 -26.3
Japan    131,334 -23.8 1,821,614 7.2
India     1153 -94.7 13,402 -94.5
Taiwan    114,888 56.3 760,343 4.4
South Korea    130,430 -9.0 1,307,145 24.0
Indonesia    61,059 -49.6 1,017,667 57.7

