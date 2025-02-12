 |  Login 
Vietnam’s steel imports down 36 percent in January from December

Wednesday, 12 February 2025 12:31:46 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

In January this year, Vietnam’s steel imports amounted to 950,221 mt, down 36.0 percent compared to December, while its scrap imports decreased by 51.1 percent month on month to 301,290 mt, according to the data published by Vietnam’s General Department of Customs.

Vietnam’s main scrap import sources

Country        

January 2025 (mt)        

Y-o-y change (%)        

Japan        

146,240

-29.3

Australia        

1,867

30.7

US        

35,512

21.0

Hong Kong        

45,643

-13.5

Vietnam’s main steel import sources

Country        

January 2025 (mt)        

Y-o-y change (%)        

China        

537,474

-46.6

Japan        

154,069

13.4

India        

890

-98.5

Taiwan        

63,126

-40.8

South Korea        

1,717

-98.2

Indonesia        

77,460

18.9


