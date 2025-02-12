Vietnam’s steel imports down 36 percent in January from December

In January this year, Vietnam’s steel imports amounted to 950,221 mt, down 36.0 percent compared to December, while its scrap imports decreased by 51.1 percent month on month to 301,290 mt, according to the data published by Vietnam’s General Department of Customs.
Vietnam’s main scrap import sources
Country
January 2025 (mt)
Y-o-y change (%)
Japan
146,240
-29.3
Australia
1,867
30.7
US
35,512
21.0
Hong Kong
45,643
-13.5
Vietnam’s main steel import sources
Country
January 2025 (mt)
Y-o-y change (%)
China
537,474
-46.6
Japan
154,069
13.4
India
890
-98.5
Taiwan
63,126
-40.8
South Korea
1,717
-98.2
Indonesia
77,460
18.9