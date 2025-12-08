Vietnam’s steel imports down 0.4 percent in November 2025 from October

In November this year, Vietnam’s steel imports amounted to 1.52 million mt, down 0.4 percent compared to October, while its scrap imports were recorded at 429,802 mt, decreasing 23.8 percent compared to the same month, according to the data published by Vietnam’s General Department of Customs.
Vietnam’s main scrap import sources
|Country
|November (mt)
|Y-o-y change (%)
|January-November (mt)
|Y-o-y change (%)
|Japan
|221,842
|-12.5
|2,967,828
|32.5
|Australia
|27,008
|-9.6
|304,583
|-0.7
|US
|41,712
|-1.5
|689,421
|50.3
|Hong Kong
|17,976
|-40.2
|327,903
|-35.9
Vietnam’s main steel import sources
|Country
|November (mt)
|Y-o-y change (%)
|January-November (mt)
|Y-o-y change (%)
|China
|870,786
|-0.6
|8,362,479
|-24.2
|Japan
|165,077
|-25.2
|1,987,902
|3.6
|India
|49,882
|>1000.0
|63,284
|-74.1
|Taiwan
|59,013
|-14.0
|819,356
|2.8
|South Korea
|190,941
|6.3
|1,498,102
|21.5
|Indonesia
|153,744
|51.2
|1,169,704
|56.6