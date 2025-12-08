 |  Login 
Vietnam’s steel imports down 0.4 percent in November 2025 from October

Monday, 08 December 2025 15:07:35 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

In November this year, Vietnam’s steel imports amounted to 1.52 million mt, down 0.4 percent compared to October, while its scrap imports were recorded at 429,802 mt, decreasing 23.8 percent compared to the same month, according to the data published by Vietnam’s General Department of Customs.

Vietnam’s main scrap import sources

Country    November (mt) Y-o-y change (%) January-November (mt) Y-o-y change (%)
Japan    221,842 -12.5 2,967,828 32.5
Australia    27,008 -9.6 304,583 -0.7
US    41,712 -1.5 689,421 50.3
Hong Kong    17,976 -40.2  327,903 -35.9

Vietnam’s main steel import sources

Country    November (mt) Y-o-y change (%) January-November (mt) Y-o-y change (%)
China    870,786 -0.6 8,362,479 -24.2
Japan    165,077 -25.2 1,987,902 3.6
India     49,882 >1000.0 63,284 -74.1
Taiwan    59,013 -14.0 819,356 2.8
South Korea    190,941 6.3 1,498,102 21.5
Indonesia    153,744 51.2 1,169,704 56.6

