Vietnam’s steel imports down 20.9 percent in March from February

In March this year, Vietnam’s steel imports amounted to 1,233,413 mt, down 20.9 percent compared to February, while its scrap imports grew by 9.7 percent month on month to 567,507 mt, according to the data published by Vietnam’s General Department of Customs.
In the first three months of the year, Vietnam’s steel imports decreased by 8.4 percent year on year to 3.74 million mt, while its scrap import shipments amounted to 1.38 million mt in the given period, up by 8.2 percent year on year.
Vietnam’s main scrap import sources
Country
March (mt)
Y-o-y change (%)
January-March (mt)
Y-o-y change (%)
Japan
274,750
14.4
784,977
13.7
Australia
72,700
51.6
101,088
22.3
US
44,408
12.8
140,251
49.6
Hong Kong
38,454
-17.6
114,013
-18.1
Vietnam’s main steel import sources
Country
March (mt)
Y-o-y change (%)
January-March (mt)
Y-o-y change (%)
China
710,840
-28.9
2,255,184
-19.6
Japan
189,282
31.7
570,223
34.7
India
1,181
-92.4
3,354
-96.8
Taiwan
81,398
-10.5
207,569
-15.5
South Korea
121,848
19.2
346,782
24.1
Indonesia
113,318
108.2
311,104
95.7