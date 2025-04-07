 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
You are here: Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > Vietnam’s steel imports down...

Vietnam’s steel imports down 20.9 percent in March from February

Monday, 07 April 2025 12:32:33 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

In March this year, Vietnam’s steel imports amounted to 1,233,413 mt, down 20.9 percent compared to February, while its scrap imports grew by 9.7 percent month on month to 567,507 mt, according to the data published by Vietnam’s General Department of Customs.

In the first three months of the year, Vietnam’s steel imports decreased by 8.4 percent year on year to 3.74 million mt, while its scrap import shipments amounted to 1.38 million mt in the given period, up by 8.2 percent year on year.

Vietnam’s main scrap import sources

Country     

March (mt)

Y-o-y change (%)

January-March (mt)

Y-o-y change (%)

Japan     

274,750

14.4

784,977

13.7

Australia     

72,700

51.6

101,088

22.3

US     

44,408

12.8

140,251

49.6

Hong Kong     

38,454

-17.6

 114,013

-18.1

Vietnam’s main steel import sources

Country     

March (mt)

Y-o-y change (%)

January-March (mt)

Y-o-y change (%)

China     

710,840

-28.9

2,255,184

-19.6

Japan     

189,282

31.7

570,223

34.7

India      

1,181

-92.4

3,354

-96.8

Taiwan     

81,398

-10.5

207,569

-15.5

South Korea     

121,848

19.2

346,782

24.1

Indonesia     

113,318

108.2

311,104

95.7


Tags: Vietnam Southeast Asia 

Similar articles

Vietnam’s import scrap market moves down slightly

04 Apr | Scrap & Raw Materials

Global View on HRC: Diverging trends influenced by tax reforms, holiday mood and import restraints

04 Apr | Flats and Slab

Vietnam imposes provisional AD duty on galvanized steel from China and S. Korea

03 Apr | Steel News

New prices from Vietnam’s Hoa Phat rise in line with improved mood on imports

02 Apr | Flats and Slab

Vietnam’s import scrap market shows diverse trends

28 Mar | Scrap & Raw Materials

Vietnam’s HRC import prices remain volatile as market lacks clear direction

27 Mar | Flats and Slab

Vietnam’s steel output falls in January-February, sales increase

24 Mar | Steel News

Vietnam’s import scrap market recovers a bit

21 Mar | Scrap & Raw Materials

Vietnam’s HRC market sees sluggish demand, but prices show resilience

19 Mar | Flats and Slab

Asian suppliers hike slab offers far above billet after reduction in EU HRC quotas

14 Mar | Flats and Slab