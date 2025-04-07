Vietnam’s steel imports down 20.9 percent in March from February

In March this year, Vietnam’s steel imports amounted to 1,233,413 mt, down 20.9 percent compared to February, while its scrap imports grew by 9.7 percent month on month to 567,507 mt, according to the data published by Vietnam’s General Department of Customs.

In the first three months of the year, Vietnam ’s steel imports decreased by 8.4 percent year on year to 3.74 million mt, while its scrap import shipments amounted to 1.38 million mt in the given period, up by 8.2 percent year on year.

Vietnam ’s main scrap import sources

Country March (mt) Y-o-y change (%) January-March (mt) Y-o-y change (%) Japan 274,750 14.4 784,977 13.7 Australia 72,700 51.6 101,088 22.3 US 44,408 12.8 140,251 49.6 Hong Kong 38,454 -17.6 114,013 -18.1

Vietnam ’s main steel import sources