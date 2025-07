Italian plantmaker Danieli has announced that Vietnam-based steelmaker Ton Dong A has ordered a new cold rolling mill to process hot strips.

The new twin-stand and reversing mill has a capacity of 400,000 mt of per year and will be constructed at Tong Dong A’s new cold complex in southern Vietnam, allowing the company to increase its annual cold strip production capacity to 1.2 million mt.

Production of construction grades and home appliance materials is expected to begin in late 2026.