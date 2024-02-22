﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

Vietnam’s steel imports up 27.2 percent in January from December

Thursday, 22 February 2024 11:40:41 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

In January this year, Vietnam’s steel imports amounted to 1,488,863 mt, up 27.2 percent compared to December, while its scrap imports decreased by 18.8 percent month on month to 356,301 mt, according to the data published by Vietnam’s General Department of Customs.

Vietnam’s main scrap import sources  

Country        

January (mt)        

Y-o-y change (%)        

Japan        

206.852  

+129.5    

Australia        

1.428  

+702.2        

US        

29.352  

-37.5    

Hong Kong        

52.789    

+147.2        

Vietnam’s main steel import sources       

Country        

January (mt)        

Y-o-y change (%)        

China        

1.006.522  

+376.4      

Japan        

135.841  

+28.4       

India        

59.900  

-37.6        

Taiwan        

106.716  

+176.9        

South Korea        

95.541  

+89.1   

Indonesia        

65.140  

-19.5        

Tags: Vietnam Southeast Asia 

Similar articles

Some ex-ASEAN wire rod offers retreat amid weakness in China, but further falls doubtful

22 Feb | Longs and Billet

Import HRC prices on the wane in Vietnam amid slump in China

21 Feb | Flats and Slab

Asian wire rod market quiet as holiday imminent, prices stable with mixed expectations

08 Feb | Longs and Billet

SEAISI: Scrap demand in ASEAN-6 decreases by 4.6% in 2022

08 Feb | Steel News

Bearish mood returns in Vietnam’s HRC market ahead of Chinese New Year holiday

07 Feb | Flats and Slab

Vietnam’s Hoa Phat post 16% drop in steel sales volume in Jan from Dec

06 Feb | Steel News

Vietnamese producers’ ideas for import scrap soften slightly

02 Feb | Scrap & Raw Materials

Vietnam’s Hoa Phat cuts HRC prices amid weak local demand, bearish outlook for imports

01 Feb | Flats and Slab

Vietnam’s HRC import prices mainly stable in occasional deals

31 Jan | Flats and Slab

Vietnam’s HRC import prices stable at high levels, customers still cut bids

26 Jan | Flats and Slab