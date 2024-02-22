Vietnam’s steel imports up 27.2 percent in January from December

In January this year, Vietnam’s steel imports amounted to 1,488,863 mt, up 27.2 percent compared to December, while its scrap imports decreased by 18.8 percent month on month to 356,301 mt, according to the data published by Vietnam’s General Department of Customs.
Vietnam’s main scrap import sources
|
Country
|
January (mt)
|
Y-o-y change (%)
|
Japan
|
206.852
|
+129.5
|
Australia
|
1.428
|
+702.2
|
US
|
29.352
|
-37.5
|
Hong Kong
|
52.789
|
+147.2
Vietnam’s main steel import sources
|
Country
|
January (mt)
|
Y-o-y change (%)
|
China
|
1.006.522
|
+376.4
|
Japan
|
135.841
|
+28.4
|
India
|
59.900
|
-37.6
|
Taiwan
|
106.716
|
+176.9
|
South Korea
|
95.541
|
+89.1
|
Indonesia
|
65.140
|
-19.5