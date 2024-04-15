﻿
Vietnam’s steel imports up 23.3 percent in March from February

Monday, 15 April 2024 13:37:21 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

In March this year, Vietnam’s steel imports amounted to 1,437,429 mt, up 23.3 percent compared to February, while its scrap imports went down by 0.5 percent month on month to 461,166 mt, according to the data published by Vietnam’s General Department of Customs.

In the first three months of the year, Vietnam’s steel imports increased by 49.6 percent year on year to 4.09 million mt, while its scrap import shipments amounted to 1.28 million mt in the given period, up by 3.4 percent year on year.

Vietnam’s main scrap import sources 

Country       

March (mt)       

Y-o-y change (%)       

January-March (mt)       

Y-o-y change (%)       

Japan       

240,161

65.9

690,570

80.1

Australia       

47,945

72.7

82,673

57.6

US       

39,359

-79.9

93,768

-76.3

Hong Kong       

46,960

15.5

139,138

48.1

Vietnam’s main steel import sources 

Country       

March (mt)       

Y-o-y change (%)       

January-March (mt)       

Y-o-y change (%)      

China       

1,000,152

21.1

2,805,278

93.9

Japan       

143,766

-17.2

423,211

-3.4

India       

15,620

-50.5

105,239

-51.5

Taiwan       

90,954

43.2

245,686

42.0

South Korea       

102,222

-11.4

279,415

13.4

Indonesia       

54,436

-7.3

158,981

-2.1

