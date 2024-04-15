Vietnam’s steel imports up 23.3 percent in March from February

Monday, 15 April 2024 13:37:21 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

In March this year, Vietnam’s steel imports amounted to 1,437,429 mt, up 23.3 percent compared to February, while its scrap imports went down by 0.5 percent month on month to 461,166 mt, according to the data published by Vietnam’s General Department of Customs.

In the first three months of the year, Vietnam’s steel imports increased by 49.6 percent year on year to 4.09 million mt, while its scrap import shipments amounted to 1.28 million mt in the given period, up by 3.4 percent year on year.

Vietnam’s main scrap import sources

Country March (mt) Y-o-y change (%) January-March (mt) Y-o-y change (%) Japan 240,161 65.9 690,570 80.1 Australia 47,945 72.7 82,673 57.6 US 39,359 -79.9 93,768 -76.3 Hong Kong 46,960 15.5 139,138 48.1

Vietnam’s main steel import sources