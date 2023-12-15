Vietnam’s steel imports up 17.4 percent in November from October

Friday, 15 December 2023 12:23:25 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

In November, Vietnam’s steel imports amounted to 1,501,194 mt, up 17.4 percent compared October, while its scrap imports increased by 25.8 percent month on month to 392,189 mt, according to the data published by Vietnam’s General Department of Customs.

In the first eleven months of the year, Vietnam’s steel imports increased by 12.8 percent year on year to 12,1 million mt, while its scrap import shipments amounted to 3,87 million mt in the given period, decreasing by 2.2 percent year on year.

Vietnam’s main scrap import sources

Country November (mt) Y-o-y change (%) January-November (mt) Y-o-y change (%) Japan 212,438 +241.4 1,436,197 +16.0 Australia 9,265 +400.2 236,226 -16.2 US 48,515 +30.9 887,123 +3.0 Hong Kong 38,874 +49.3 377,303 -1.2

Vietnam’s main steel import sources