Vietnam’s steel imports down 9.6 percent in June 2025 from May

Tuesday, 08 July 2025 11:33:22 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

In June this year, Vietnam’s steel imports amounted to 1.17 million mt, down 9.6 percent compared to May, while its scrap imports remained relatively stable at 500,299 mt, according to the data published by Vietnam’s General Department of Customs.

In the first half of the year, Vietnam’s steel imports decreased by 7.9 percent year on year to 7.57 million mt, while its scrap import shipments amounted to 3.03 million mt in the given period, up by 24.2 percent year on year.

Vietnam’s main scrap import sources

Country     June (mt) Y-o-y change (%) January-June (mt) Y-o-y change (%)
Japan     256,512 21.9 1,670,851 36.0
Australia     3,674 -91.1 189,874 19.0
US     72,355 29.6 317,892 28.8
Hong Kong     42,069 14.3  207,079 -25.9

Vietnam’s main steel import sources

Country     June (mt) Y-o-y change (%) January-June (mt) Y-o-y change (%)
China     757,057 -19.1 4,427,826 -22.6
Japan     175,504 27.8 1,207,374 37.4
India      1,701 99.9 7,775 -95.6
Taiwan     64,488 -8.2 423,399 -6.6
South Korea     88,219 3.7 706,364 24.3
Indonesia     45,795 5.4 669,728 102.0

