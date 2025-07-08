Vietnam’s steel imports down 9.6 percent in June 2025 from May

In June this year, Vietnam’s steel imports amounted to 1.17 million mt, down 9.6 percent compared to May, while its scrap imports remained relatively stable at 500,299 mt, according to the data published by Vietnam’s General Department of Customs.

In the first half of the year, Vietnam ’s steel imports decreased by 7.9 percent year on year to 7.57 million mt, while its scrap import shipments amounted to 3.03 million mt in the given period, up by 24.2 percent year on year.

Vietnam ’s main scrap import sources

Country June (mt) Y-o-y change (%) January-June (mt) Y-o-y change (%) Japan 256,512 21.9 1,670,851 36.0 Australia 3,674 -91.1 189,874 19.0 US 72,355 29.6 317,892 28.8 Hong Kong 42,069 14.3 207,079 -25.9

Vietnam ’s main steel import sources