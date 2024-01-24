Vietnam’s steel imports down 22.1 percent in December from November

Wednesday, 24 January 2024 13:11:39 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

In December last year, Vietnam’s steel imports amounted to 1,170,033 mt, down 22.1 percent compared to November, while its scrap imports increased by 11.8 percent month on month to 438,607 mt, according to the data published by Vietnam’s General Department of Customs.

In 2023, Vietnam’s steel imports increased by 14.1 percent year on year to 13,3 million mt, while its scrap import shipments amounted to 4.3 million mt in the given period, increasing by 3.5 percent year on year.

Vietnam’s main scrap import sources

Country December (mt) Y-o-y change (%) 2023 (mt) Y-o-y change (%) Japan 211,547 +200.9 1,647,814 +25.9 Australia 47,744 +48.7 283,970 -9.5 US 23,619 -21.9 910,721 +2.2 Hong Kong 35,724 +18.7 409,749 -0.6

Vietnam’s main steel import sources