Vietnam’s steel imports down 22.1 percent in December from November

Wednesday, 24 January 2024 13:11:39 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

In December last year, Vietnam’s steel imports amounted to 1,170,033 mt, down 22.1 percent compared to November, while its scrap imports increased by 11.8 percent month on month to 438,607 mt, according to the data published by Vietnam’s General Department of Customs.

In 2023, Vietnam’s steel imports increased by 14.1 percent year on year to 13,3 million mt, while its scrap import shipments amounted to 4.3 million mt in the given period, increasing by 3.5 percent year on year.     

Vietnam’s main scrap import sources

Country         

December (mt)         

Y-o-y change (%)         

2023 (mt)         

Y-o-y change (%)         

Japan         

211,547   

+200.9     

1,647,814   

+25.9         

Australia         

47,744   

+48.7         

283,970   

-9.5         

US         

23,619   

-21.9     

910,721   

+2.2      

Hong Kong         

35,724     

+18.7         

409,749   

-0.6         

Vietnam’s main steel import sources

Country         

December (mt)         

Y-o-y change (%)         

2023 (mt)         

Y-o-y change (%)        

China         

801,068   

+97.3       

8,289,290   

+62.6         

Japan         

127,017   

-38.6        

1,914,666   

-0.02     

India         

1,337   

-98.9         

413,540   

-61.0        

Taiwan         

73,103   

-16.1         

747,147   

-36.2         

South Korea         

96,907   

+70.8    

1,107,954   

-10.4       

Indonesia         

56,987   

+8.3         

673,029   

+23.7         

