﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

Vietnam’s steel imports down 21.7 percent in February from January

Friday, 15 March 2024 13:52:26 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

In February this year, Vietnam’s steel imports amounted to 1,165,608 mt, down 21.7 percent compared to January, while its scrap imports increased by 30.1 percent month on month to 463,416 mt, according to the data published by Vietnam’s General Department of Customs.

In the first two months of the year, Vietnam’s steel imports increased by 85.4 percent year on year to 2.65 million mt, while its scrap import shipments amounted to 819,494 mt in the given period, up by 20.0 percent year on year.

Vietnam’s main scrap import sources

Country       

February (mt)       

Y-o-y change (%)       

January-February (mt)       

Y-o-y change (%)       

Japan       

243,743

+59.0

450,442

+88.8

Australia       

33,300

+35.8

34,729

+40.6

US       

25,058

-83.7

54,410

-72.8

Hong Kong       

39,705

+24.2

92,460

+73.4

Vietnam’s main steel import sources

Country       

February (mt)       

Y-o-y change (%)       

January-February (mt)       

Y-o-y change (%)      

China       

800,427

+95.8

1,805,946

+191.1

Japan       

143,722

-9.6

279,563

+5.6

India       

29,719

-66.7

89,619

-51.6

Taiwan       

47,707

-32.7

154,424

+41.1

South Korea       

81,679

+1.5

177,191

+35.2

Indonesia       

40,247

+68.4

105,387

+0.6

Tags: Vietnam Southeast Asia 

Similar articles

Vietnam’s Formosa cuts local HRC prices less than expected as import prices dip sharply again

13 Mar | Flats and Slab

ASEAN mills keep billet export offers stable amid latest sales including slabs, China still bearish

12 Mar | Longs and Billet

Vietnamese producers seek lower prices for Japanese scrap

08 Mar | Scrap & Raw Materials

Asian FOB-based wire rod prices stable, CFR prices in SE Asia hit new bottom

07 Mar | Longs and Billet

Bearish mood persists in Vietnam’s HRC market, re-rollers expect more discounts

07 Mar | Flats and Slab

Vietnam’s Hoa Phat post 19% drop in steel sales volume in Feb from Jan

06 Mar | Steel News

Vietnam’s Hoa Phat cuts local HRC prices after Formosa and import price fall

05 Mar | Flats and Slab

Vietnam’s Hoa Phat enters Japanese pipe market

04 Mar | Steel News

Negative sentiment persists in Vietnam’s import scrap market

01 Mar | Scrap & Raw Materials

Vietnam’s Formosa cuts offers for big local buyers as mood still negative both in import and export HRC markets

28 Feb | Flats and Slab