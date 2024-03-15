Vietnam’s steel imports down 21.7 percent in February from January

Friday, 15 March 2024 13:52:26 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

In February this year, Vietnam’s steel imports amounted to 1,165,608 mt, down 21.7 percent compared to January, while its scrap imports increased by 30.1 percent month on month to 463,416 mt, according to the data published by Vietnam’s General Department of Customs.

In the first two months of the year, Vietnam’s steel imports increased by 85.4 percent year on year to 2.65 million mt, while its scrap import shipments amounted to 819,494 mt in the given period, up by 20.0 percent year on year.

Vietnam’s main scrap import sources

Country February (mt) Y-o-y change (%) January-February (mt) Y-o-y change (%) Japan 243,743 +59.0 450,442 +88.8 Australia 33,300 +35.8 34,729 +40.6 US 25,058 -83.7 54,410 -72.8 Hong Kong 39,705 +24.2 92,460 +73.4

Vietnam’s main steel import sources