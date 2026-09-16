Vietnam's steel imports down 0.8 percent in August 2026 from July

In August this year, Vietnam's steel imports amounted to 1.36 million mt, down 0.8 percent compared to July, while its scrap imports were recorded at 381,228 mt, decreasing by 37.8 percent compared to the same month, according to the data published by Vietnam's General Department of Customs.

In the first eight months of the year, Vietnam's steel imports went up by 3.2 percent year on year to 10.37 million mt, while its scrap import shipments amounted to 4.17 million mt in the given period, up by 3.1 percent year on year.

Vietnam's main scrap import sources

Country August (mt) Y-o-y change (%) January-August (mt) Y-o-y change (%) Japan 94,727 -62.3 1,781,364 -16.9 Australia 12,681 -18.0 315,335 28.9 US 75,328 -28.5 542,516 8.2 Hong Kong 37,922 49.1 277,800 5.7

Vietnam's main steel import sources