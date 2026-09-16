 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > Vietnam's...

Vietnam's steel imports down 0.8 percent in August 2026 from July

Wednesday, 16 September 2026 12:19:41 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

In August this year, Vietnam's steel imports amounted to 1.36 million mt, down 0.8 percent compared to July, while its scrap imports were recorded at 381,228 mt, decreasing by 37.8 percent compared to the same month, according to the data published by Vietnam's General Department of Customs.

In the first eight months of the year, Vietnam's steel imports went up by 3.2 percent year on year to 10.37 million mt, while its scrap import shipments amounted to 4.17 million mt in the given period, up by 3.1 percent year on year.

Vietnam's main scrap import sources

Country    August (mt) Y-o-y change (%) January-August (mt) Y-o-y change (%)
Japan    94,727 -62.3 1,781,364 -16.9
Australia    12,681 -18.0 315,335 28.9
US    75,328 -28.5 542,516 8.2
Hong Kong    37,922 49.1 277,800 5.7

Vietnam's main steel import sources

Country    August (mt) Y-o-y change (%) January-August (mt) Y-o-y change (%)
China    740,736 -0.5 5,245,585 -10.8
Japan    157,829 -11.0 1,258,702 -18.3
India     47,779 5,043.1 941,525 8,743.1
Taiwan    89,753 6.6 734,389 29.4
South Korea    103,292 -52.9 941,021 -10.7
Indonesia    197,980 164.1 1,044,115 27.9
Tags: Vietnam Southeast Asia 
BoraKadıoğlu
Bora Kadıoğlu
Editor

I graduated from Boğaziçi University with a degree in Translation and Interpreting Studies. I have been working in the iron and steel sector for three years as a content specialist at SteelOrbis, mainly focusing on plant investments, steelmaking technology, and import/export statistics.

Similar articles

Formosa Ha Tinh restarts blast furnace No. 1 after hot blast stove incident

08 Sep | Steel News

Vietnam's Formosa issues new higher HRC prices, but only for Nov and Dec shipment

08 Sep | Flats and Slab

Hoa Phat's Dung Quat reaches one million mt monthly molten iron output in August

08 Sep | Steel News

Accident at Formosa to result in lower output and higher HRC prices in Vietnam

04 Sep | Steel News

Vietnam's Hoa Phat announces limited local HRC price hike to grab share from imports

03 Sep | Flats and Slab

Vietnam's import scrap prices move up due to higher costs

28 Aug | Scrap & Raw Materials

Vietnam cuts AD duty on some Chinese H-beam imports

26 Aug | Steel News

Vietnam's import HRC prices on the rise after previous bookings, outlook bullish

25 Aug | Flats and Slab

Ex-US scrap offers to Vietnam remain stable, ex-Japan prices soften

21 Aug | Scrap & Raw Materials

Import HRC offers increase in Vietnam, buyers so far only agree to $5/mt rise

20 Aug | Flats and Slab