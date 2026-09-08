Formosa Ha Tinh restarts blast furnace No. 1 after hot blast stove incident

Vietnam-based steel producer Formosa Ha Tinh Steel (FHS) has resumed molten iron production at its blast furnace No. 1 following an incident at the furnace's hot blast stove No. 3 on September 4, according to Bao Ha Tinh, the official media outlet of Ha Tinh province.

As SteelOrbis reported previously, a fire accident occurred at the company's hot blast stove No. 3 on September 4, resulting in the halting of operations. According to the company, blast furnace No. 1 is currently receiving hot air from its hot blast stoves Nos. 1, 2 and 4, allowing it to resume operations and molten iron production.

Blast furnace to initially operate at 50 percent capacity

In order to stabilize production, blast furnace No. 1 will initially operate at approximately 50 percent of its capacity, with its operating rate expected to be gradually increased.

Meanwhile, FHS stated that repair work on hot blast stove No. 3 is continuing and that the company is working to complete the repairs as soon as possible. The company added that its overall production and business operations are currently stable.

In the first eight months of 2026, FHS produced more than 4.29 million mt of steel, while its sales volume amounted to approximately 4.14 million mt. During the same period, the company contributed more than VND 4.5 trillion ($172.68 million) to the state budget.